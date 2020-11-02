Unusual “Second Summer” conditions this week

We're in for quite a pleasant turn around in the weather department this week! After dealing with significantly below-average temperatures to end the month of October, we'll be kicking off November on a much warmer note!

A shift in the jet stream will push all that cold air back up north into Canada, while allowing much warmer, southern air to filter into the Midwest. Average temperatures for this time of year are in the low 50s, and we'll be at least 10 degrees above that every day this week!





This nice stretch of weather is what some would call a "Second Summer." By definition, a second summer is a period of abnormal warmth in late autumn after a stretch of abnormally cold conditions- which is exactly what we're in for this week!





Make the most of this revival of summer weather this week! We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be warm enough to allow for a bit of thawing underground, perfect for any late-season tree planting or garden clean up! Winds will be breezy out of the south throughout the week, so you may not want to leave your leaf piles in the yard for too long.