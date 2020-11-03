Above-average warmth continues

Many areas saw temperatures soaring into the low to mid-70s for high temperatures today! Rochester hit a high temperature of 74 degrees, just one degree short from tying our November 3rd record, nd the first time we've seen 70s since October 9!

These beautiful conditions will continue tomorrow. Lots of sunshine and temperatures again in the upper 60s to low 70s are expected. However, if winds are strong enough out of the southwest tomorrow some of us may return to the mid-70s!

The only thing to worry about weather-wise this week is blustery winds. They'll be a little breezy tomorrow and Thursday, before really picking up for the weekend. Expect sustained winds from 15-20 mph this weekend, with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Other than the wind, a gorgeous week is ahead! Get outside, enjoy the sunshine, and breathe in some fresh air to destress and relax. It looks like we'll return to our usual, cooler, November conditions to start next week.