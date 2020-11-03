Warm sunshine today and for the rest of the week

An incredibly mild Election Day

Warm air continues to build into the region today on the backside of a large, strong area of high pressure that is draped across the southeastern portion of the country, making for a clear and rather mild weather picture for our area. We'll have a bright, mostly sunny sky throughout our Election Day Tuesday with a slightly gusty southwest breeze helping the warming process, occasionally reaching 20 to 25 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees which is about ten degrees warmer than Monday's temperatures and 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average. To give you some perspective, we'll end up closer to the record high, which is 75 degrees set on Election Day of 2008, than the seasonal average for this date.

Warm weather continues through the end of the week

Mild sunshine will be the rule through the middle part of the week, even as a weak front slides through the region Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures will still reach the middle and upper 60s Thursday and Friday behind that weak front.

Breezy and mild this weekend

Temperatures will remain rather mild this weekend, even as a potent cold front approaches from the northwest. We'll have sunshine and clouds with gusty winds Saturday and high temperatures will again reach the mid-60s. Clouds will thicken early Sunday with rain showers developing in the afternoon hours ahead of that front's arrival in the area. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees, but with gusty winds throughout the day.

Much cooler next week

Colder air will pour into the region behind Sunday night's cold front as our weather takes on a more familiar November look as cold rain and even some light, wet snow will be possible to go with gray skies and raw winds Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s which is actually slightly colder than the seasonal average.

A wintry mix of rain and snow will continue into Tuesday of next week with drier, seasonably cold weather then settling in for the remainder of the upcoming week.