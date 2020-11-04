FIRST CONGREGATIONAL DISTRICT: Hagedorn declares victory, no winner officially announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- Some local races remain undecided Wednesday evening including for Minnesota's First Congregational District.

Tim Walz held the seat for 12 years before Jim Hagedorn won two years ago.

Tuesday night, Hagedorn claimed victory despite the result not fully in yet.

"We feel great. I guess you'd say this margin is about 10X what it was two years ago," Hagedorn said.

Current DFL challenger Dan Feehan's campaign declined an on-camera interview with FOX 47, but did issue a statement.

"We knew this race would be highly competitive. We are humbled by the support we received and will wait until every ballot has been counted to comment any further."

While the results are not yet official, Hagedorn says the boost for Republicans in the district this time came from Trump's visit last week as well as his in-person campaign.

"During the coronavirus I never quit campaigning in person. I made hundreds of stops in 60 different cities, Hagedorn said. Just the last few months alone and I think that might have been the difference in the race. We just kept up."

As for the Joe Biden winning the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," Hagedorn said Minnesota is a tough nut to crack. Minnesota has voted for every democratic presidential candidate since 1976.