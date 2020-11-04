“It’s not over,” says Minn. Secretary of State about ballot counting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Minnesota election officials are still busy counting votes. As of Wednesday, approximately 230,000 ballots are outstanding.

"We're going to count every last vote for every last contest in Minnesota," said Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Minnesota counties have two days after the election to count ballots, meaning vote totals will continue to be updated through Thursday. Outstanding ballots include some which were received by 8 o'clock election night but have not yet been counted, as well as ballots which were postmarked by election day but will be received by mail within two days after. These two categories of ballots will be combined for reporting purposes.

"So when you see in a particular county that they've added one thousand more votes, that could include some combination of both of those categories," Simon said.

This second category of outstanding ballots may not be counted, however. Republicans previously challenged an extension allowing Minnesota election officials to count ballots received through November tenth as long as they were postmarked by election day. The appeals court ruled these ballots must be segregated and will not count for the presidential race. It remains unclear whether they will be counted for other races.

Of the 230,000 outstanding ballots, some will never be accounted for. These include absentee ballots sent to people who ended up voting in person, as well as those who decided not to vote at all.

Most eligible Minnesotans did exercise their right to vote this year. Simon noted that the state saw an unofficial voter turnout of 78% this year.

“Minnesota has a lot to be proud of," Simon said. "High turnout, low conflict. That’s what you want in an election, and that’s what Minnesota’s known for.”