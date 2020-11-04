Mower County explains vote counting issues, blames software

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) — Mower County officials say the delay in reporting voting results is not due to any voting or ballot issues. In a statement issued Wednesday, Mower County Auditor -Treasurer Scott Felten says it’s a “software programming error.”

The statement says the county elections team encountered the problem when it attempted to upload vote data to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office early Wednesday morning. Staff members were unable to fix the problem.

Staffers then worked manually to submit results. The staff is also continuing work on the software issue.

Full statement: