Near-record warmth today; remaining mild through the weekend

Record high temperatures possible today

Warm air continues to build into the region today ahead of a weak cold front that is approaching from the northwest, meaning we'll again experience amazingly mild weather across the area. Sunshine will dominate the sky throughout the day once again while a slight southwest breeze works to pump in the unseasonably warm air from the heart of the Plains. High temperatures this afternoon will rival those we enjoyed on Tuesday, but with less of a gusty breeze, so in some ways, it will be an even more pleasant day! We fell just one degree shy of the record high yesterday in Rochester with a reading of 74 in the afternoon, but it looks like we may be tying or potentially breaking the record today as we're again going to be in the same range this afternoon. Today's record high temperature is 74 degrees set on election day of 2008.

Incredibly warm in the late week

Temperatures will remain very mild for the next couple of days, even as a cold front pushes through the area. Aside from a handful of clouds in the area early Thursday, the impact from that front in our weather will be minimal as temperatures will still reach the lower 70s with just a hint of westerly breeze.

Friday will be slightly breezier, but still bright and mild with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. South winds will occasionally gust to 20 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon hours.

A windy, mild weekend

Mild air will hang around for the upcoming weekend with sunshine and gusty south winds helping the cause as we enjoy high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will thicken during the day Sunday with a chance of light rain showers developing late in the afternoon ahead of the arrival of a potent cold front.

Cooler, more unsettled early next week

Monday will feature thick clouds, brisk winds, and periods of light rain as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s with temperatures likely falling quickly during the evening behind that front as much colder air blows into the region.

Light rain will possibly mix with some light snow on Tuesday mainly early in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a cold northwest breeze adding an extra chill to the air.

It looks like the rest of next week will be seasonably cold with light snow possibly developing by next Friday with high temperatures mainly in the 30s which is a little colder than the seasonal average.