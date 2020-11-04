Senjem, Nelson and Pierson declare victory in state races

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Three Rochester-area Republicans are declaring victory following results late Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, the results remain unofficial. But the results as of Wednesday morning show Sen. David Senjem (District 25) leading Democratic challenger Sara Flick by more than 1,200 votes.

Longtime Republican Carla Nelson, who represents District 26, leads Democrat and retired Mayo Clinic doctor Aleta Borrud by less than 1,000 votes.

The lawmakers said they’re happy to get another four years in St. Paul.

“I am on top of the world,” Senjem said. “This was a hard campaign. We all know that…it was just really hard to work through it.”

“I am so thankful, so very, very happy,” Nelson said. “It was a great race. I am just so grateful for the support across the district.”

In one State House race, incumbent Republican Nels Pierson (District 26B) also declared victory Tuesday night. His margin of apparent victory is much closer, with just 343 votes separating him and DFL candidate Randy Brock.

“A win is a win,” Pierson said. “It’s a little closer than I would have expected for the 2020 year…it’s difficult to get out to voters and bring your message forward. We’re happy to survive the election cycle.”