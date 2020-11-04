Summer-like conditions won’t last forever

Another beautiful day across the region with abundant sunshine and temperatures warming above or near 70 degrees. Though we still have a great day on tap for Thursday, it will be slightly cooler than today.

A low-pressure system to our north will continue pushing towards the east overnight tonight, with its associated cold front nearing southeast Minnesota. As it does, we'll see an increase in clouds tonight and a shift in our wind directions, becoming northwesterly by Thursday afternoon.

This slightly cooler air will keep temperatures under the 70-degree mark by a few points. Clouds overnight will clear out by the morning hours so we'll still have plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

However, you'll want to make the most of these warm temperatures while you can! We'll see near 70-degree highs through Saturday before dropping to the 60s for the beginning of the week, then all the way down to the 30s by midweek.

Unfortunately, the sunshine won't last forever either. An intense cold front will move into the area on Monday, first bringing rain showers through the majority of the day before switching to a rain/snow mix by Tuesday.