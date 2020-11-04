WARD 2 ELECTION: Bransford reacts to tentative win

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — After 100 percent of precincts reported for the Rochester City Council race, Ward 2 candidate Mark Bransford is ahead. Bransford is beating incumbent Michael Wojick by more than 1,000 votes after election night.

Bransford is a Seattle native who has spent the last 19 years in Rochester. He now works at Mayo developing algorithms and says it’s time for change and more accountability in Ward 2.

Bransford has potentially won Ward 2 for Rochester City Council

“I think that message resonated with people in the ward. It’s time for them to have a voice. I’m that voice. I’m happy to be that voice. I’m certainly grateful for my team and constituents that voted for me. I’m going to represent everybody throughout the ward and try my hardest to make sure Ward 2 has a representative that will listen to them and do what’s in their best interests,” Bransford said.

While Bransford says spending smarter at the local level is important, he hopes to work for more affordable housing for the city and better relationships between Rochester organizations, especially the city council and school board. He also hopes to revitalize the local economy.

Bransford currently has a 55 to 45% lead over Wojcik, but that could change since there is still some grey area over the 8th circuit ruling on mail-in ballots received after election night, those will be segregated and once a ruling is made, they will be counted or thrown out.