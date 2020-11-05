Minnesota reports 3,956 more COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 3,956 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. MDH said 108 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. County health officials said there were 1,006 tests completed at the Graham Park Collaborative Collection site on Wednesday. Olmsted County Public Health Services reported on Wednesday that in the past week, it averaged about 66 new cases per day.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 164,865 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 15,435 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 936 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

The Department said 137,824 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 34,305 COVID-19 tests in Thursday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,984,331. The Department said about 1,940,560 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Thursday’s update that 25 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Seventeen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,555 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,777 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 11,016 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,839 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Wednesday’s update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.