Our amazingly mild weather spell continues

Sunny and warm today

High pressure is settling into the region from the west today on the heels of a very weak cold front that has already moved on to the east our the area. Temperatures today will still be incredibly mild behind the front, but not quite as warm as the mid 70s we've experienced than the past couple of days. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s, a full 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average, with a light northwest breeze.

A breezy, warm weekend

Warmer air will build into the region Friday as south winds pick up a bit ahead of a large, slow-moving storm system that will be approaching from the northwest. We'll have mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 70s and a south breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour.

We'll have plenty of sunshine Saturday with a gusty south wind and high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Expect wind gusts 25 to 30 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon hours.

Clouds will slowly thicken during the day Sunday with gusty south winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. A few light rain showers will be possible in the very late afternoon and evening hours.

Colder weather returns next week

We'll have occasional light rain throughout the day Monday with gusty southwest winds keeping the mild air pumping into the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s which is slightly cooler than the weekend, but still about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

A potent cold front will move through the region early Tuesday, producing more rain showers in the area, but a transition to snow will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours as colder air pours in behind the front. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s during the afternoon with brisk northwest winds. Minor snowfall accumulation will be possible by the evening and overnight hours before the system pulls away to the east.

We'll have cold sunshine for Wednesday and early Thursday before another storm system brings another chance for some light snow for the late afternoon hours and for much of Friday. A minor coating of accumulation will be possible with high temperatures in the 30s for the end of the upcoming week.