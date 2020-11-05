Rochester woman competes on Food Network Christmas baking competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Julie Domaille of Rochester is a real estate agent but also a very talented cookie artist. She was inspired to start baking and decorating cookies when she decided to them for her granddaughter nine years ago.

Back in the summer, producers for The Food Network discovered her on Instagram. They were impressed with her talent and asked if she would be interested in auditioning for the network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

“At first I didn’t think it was real,” Domaille said. “It’s a very intense audition process. I was a little surprised at how much goes into getting on the show.”

During the audition process, Domaille was required to demonstrate her skills to the producers in the limited timeframe. The first task was making six unique cookies in 90 minutes. The second task was making a 3-D cookie creation, with minimal time to plan.

The 3-D creation was a cookie Santa going down a cookie chimney. Producers were impressed, and after many more interviews, they offered her a spot on the show. Domaille said filming was done in New Orleans in August.

“When you get there and you first walk on set, that is the moment you go ‘wow,’” Domaille said. “It is just electrifying when you see that huge room with all these baking stations and all this stuff. That’s the moment you’re kind of in shock. You’re excited, a little bit nervous. “

Domaille said the competition was stressful but she would do it again, and she was honored to be picked. She can’t say right now whether she won or not.

“I feel like I represent all of the grandmas because all the other competitors were over 20 years younger than I was,” Domaille said. “So, I’m the go-getter grandma.”

She also owns her own cookie business and teaches others how to decorate them.

“My favorite part about doing cookies is designing,” Domaille said. “I also do custom orders and the best part is getting to know the customer.”

Domaille’s episode will air Monday night on The Food Network.