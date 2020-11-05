‘STRAIN ON THE SYSTEM’: Minnesota COVID-19 case spread threatening hospital capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Minnesota. Thursday, almost 4,000 cases were reported. The state saw a third straight day of record-breaking new cases.

The state's positivity rate is now at a worrying 9.2 percent, and the state department of health is reporting 92 percent of ICU bed capacity is being used.

Olmsted County is no exception to the spike in cases. Weekly cases in the county have doubled, averaging about 70 new cases per day and reaching a positivity rate as high as 14.7 percent.

"Our case investigation team is experiencing a little bit of a backlog. They are working as fast as they can but they are a few days behind," said Kari Etrheim, Olmsted County Health Department Communications Director.

Contact tracers are barely keeping up as the virus races through Olmsted County on the backs on young people. The age group 20 to 24 represents the highest population of current COVID-19 cases.

"If you were to go and meet some friends for happy hour tonight you may not be at risk but maybe that bar tender has diabetes," warns Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Health Department Director.

It makes any kind of gathering, no matter how small, something of a risk.

"These small gatherings as well as households is where we're seeing the majority of transmission still occur," Briggs said.

While Briggs adds people cannot live in a bubble for months, he does point out COVID-19 fatigue is becoming a problem for the healthcare system.

"At the same time that we're seeing community spread, we see our health care workers, who are part of the community, also becoming affected," adds Dr. Pritish Tosh, Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist.

As hospital staff is forced to quarantine and miss work, it means backup plans are needed.

"We expand that and ask, 'What if it gets worse?' We keep developing more contingency plans for staff, space and supplies," explains Tosh.

In some places it has meant pausing elective surgeries. This is a step Tosh says is a consideration but should only be done if absolutely necessary and will not cause negative health impacts.

"We will make the decisions based on what the patient care needs are," he said. "Not just the COVID patients but the patient care needs across the spectrum."

It's a situation that's dire, but not hopeless.

"The answer is you can wear a mask. You can practice good social distancing. It is proven to save lives and keep people healthy," said Minnesota Senator Tina Smith. "That is what we really have to commit ourselves to."

"We've said it before. I'll say it again. This is a marathon. We can't sprint to the finish," Etrheim said.

When asked about a possible shutdown, Briggs says he does not believe Minnesotans would be receptive to it and instead pleads for people to follow health guidelines.

The county health department also reminds residents that cases related to last week's Halloween parties and the campaign rally have not yet begun to affect our region. It makes decisions surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday even more important during what Briggs is calling "a critical point."