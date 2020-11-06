Fire injures one, destroys Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) — A fire Friday afternoon destroyed an Albert Lea home and injured one person living there.

According to Albert Lea Fire Department officials, the fire started about 1:20 p.m. along the 1000 block of Gene Avenue.

The home was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived.

One resident was injured while trying to rescue pets from the home. That person was treated for their injures at the scene. They were not taken to a hospital.

Fire crews remained until 6 p.m. to extinguish hot spots.

The home is a total loss, and a neighboring building was damaged from the heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office is due on scene Saturday to help investigate.