Rise in COVID-19 cases has health officials concerned about long-term care facilities

ST. PUAL, Minn. (FOX 47) — With the surge in cases across Minnesota, public health officials are once again worried about long-term care facilities.

Although case numbers seem to be growing in younger people, the worry is about community spread to those most vulnerable.

Back in May, Minnesota health leaders worked closely with long-term care facilities to roll out a five-point plan to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents.

This plan includes expanding testing for residents and workers in long-term care facilities, provide testing support and troubleshooting to clear barriers faster, getting personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities when needed, and ensure adequate staffing levels for the hardest-hit facilities.

“We’re just incredibly grateful at the state department of health for the strong partnerships and the great work that has gone on over the last few months to protect long-term care residents workers,” said Minnesota Department of Heath (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “But as we’ve been saying for the quite a few days and weeks now, even the best flood walls can fail if the waters rise high enough. And as community transmission has steadily marched upwards, we are concerned.”

MDH says it’s important to be mindful of what we do in public and to do our part by reducing the risk of community spread.

“We’ve made really impressive progress in these high risk environments in long-term care but that progress is now at the risk of undermined, if not undone,” Malcolm said. “Not by the facilities themselves but by the communities around them. We need every single Minnesotan and all communities to share our common values, which I believe we do to prioritize protecting our most vulnerable family members and neighbors and to ensure we are not transmitting the virus to long term care residents and staff.”

Malcolm continues to urge Minnesotans to stay socially distant, wear masks, and get tested when needed.

Click here for more information about the state’s COVID-19 plan for long-term care facilties.