Start of Minnesota’s gun deer season sees some changes in protocol

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Saturday marks the long-awaited start of Minnesota’s gun deer season, and like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected it.

There some things the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to remember going into the season.

The protocol for chronic wasting disease testing has changed. It’s usually mandatory for all hunters to get their deer tested, but this year, it’s voluntary.

“Our reasoning behind that is that with the COVID-19 situation, we didn’t want to force people to congregate in sites in close proximity,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Supervisor Brandon Schad said. “We also realized early on, just due to the nature of how our check stations have run in the past, that social distancing and things like that is very difficult in those situations.”

Schad also advised that hunters have a plan ahead of time of how they are going to get their deer processed.

“Many meat processors are backlogged with commercial animals,” Schad said. “Some aren’t even accepting deer. With these warmer temperatures especially, have a plan. “

He said Minnesota has a large deer population, and although he didn’t have the exact numbers, they are anticipating a large hunter turnout.

“The pandemic has caused people to rediscover the outdoors,” Schad said.

He said remember that safety comes first, wear blaze orange and be alert.

Find more information on DNR hunting regulations here.