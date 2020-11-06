Warm weekend, snow possible next week

High temperatures warmed into the 70s once again today, falling short of breaking our daily high temp record but succeeding in breaking our record for the most consecutive days of 70-degrees in November! The previous record was 3 days set in 2008.

It looks like we'll continue to add on days to that record with two more days of the 70s! This weekend is looking a lot more like September, with plenty of sunshine and warmth! Take advantage of the mild weather to get any last-minute yard work or winter-prep done before the cold returns next week!

With breezy winds all weekend, refrain from burning any leaf piles you may have as dry conditions and blustery winds make the perfect fire weather conditions.

Temperatures take a dive off the deep end next week, with highs back in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain is likely on Monday with a passing of a cold front. However, once that front moves through and our temperatures really cool down, we could be looking at some measurable snowfall Tuesday evening.

Have a great weekend, and enjoy the gorgeous weather!