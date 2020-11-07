Driver dies in rural Mower County crash, SUV engulfed in flames

SARGEANT, Minn. (FOX47) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in rural Mower County on Friday.

According to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 33000 Block of 670th Avenue in rural Sargeant after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash with a man unconscious in a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The person who reported the crash told deputies that the vehicle hit a bridge and appeared to only have one occupant. They also reportedly said the fire was rapidly spreading.

When deputies arrived, they saw an SUV engulfed in flames and the only occupant appeared deceased in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the fire was too hot to approach the vehicle safely.

Hayfield Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Authorities said the Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s staff and the Fire Marshall also responded.

The Sheriff’s Office said an unidentifiable body was recovered from the SUV and taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office said no further information is available pending autopsy results and family notification. The investigation is ongoing.