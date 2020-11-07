ROCHESTER REACTION: Med City residents talk minority vote, possibility of fraud

ROCHSETER, Minn. (FOX 47) — According to Associated Press polls, minority voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of former vice president Joe Biden. Yet the President actually made up ground with minorities.

Despite what the numbers say, many African-Americans believe Biden is the right man to bring racial equality.

“I voted for Biden for President. I think Biden is the best choice of compromise that we have,” said Joseph Phillip, a local black business owner.

Many other African-Americans agreed.

“Minority voters favored the Democrats,” said political analyst Chad Israelson. “However, dig a little deeper, Trump actually did better with minority voters than he did the first time. A lot of time there aren’t simple answers to these things. I usually say that the first narrative that you hear explaining an election is going to be incomplete.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) believes it was more than just one group that helped Biden over the line.

“I think not only African-Americans but many Americans were tired of what they saw was happening to people of color,” said W.C. Jordan, Rochester NAACP Chapter president.

The death of George Floyd was one such instance. Many African-Americans were not happy with the president’s response.

“Trump as a president of the United States could have showed some concern,” Phillips said. “He showed none.”

The business owner also believes the president elect handled himself in the days following the election than the current president.

“He was telling people, ‘Just be patient with the system. Let’s work together’. That’s what we need as a president,” said Phillips.

Many have been critical of Biden’s past political history. However, W.C. Jordan believes Biden is the right man for social justice.

“I think that experience living through that time and understanding the transition will help Joe Biden as he moves forward to work on issues related to social justice and police reform,” Jordan said.

Yet at the moment, the nation is still divided.

“It’s not what we need here. At the end of the day we’re all Americans,” Phillips said. “We need to find a way to come together.”

It does not happen with just an election. Change right here at home is necessary as well. It is something Phillips hopes to bring about in his restaurant, Jersey Jo’s.

“One we thing we do here at Jersey Jo’s is I have an open forum. I have Trump supporters that come in. I have Biden supporters that come in,” Phillips said. “You have to talk. You have to have a conversation to realize how much you have in common.”

While the media is calling the election, the president is refusing to concede. Many of his supporters are agreeing with the President about his theory of fraud occurring this election.

So far, there has been no evidence proving this.

However, with the power President Trump has and the threats of suing different states, does the President have a chance of winning the election in court?

“They can go forward but again, in a number of states and without evidence, it’s just going to be very hard There’s not really an opportunity there I don’t think,” Israelson said. “It’s not that one state where you can say there were irregularities. What you’re saying then is that they were irregularities in a lot of places. That becomes a lot less likely.”

Israelson reminds people that Trump could run again in 2024. There has been one president that served two non-consecutive terms. The only person to do this was Grover Cleveland.