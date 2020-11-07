Unseasonably warm and windy Sunday; Big drop in temperatures ahead next week



We enjoyed another beautiful day across the Upper Midwest Saturday and the unseasonably warm conditions will continue into Sunday. Tonight, mild temperatures are expected with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph.

The late summer warmth remains in the region for Sunday with strong winds expected throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be strong throughout the day out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph at times. A wind advisory will be in effect from 10am until 6pm Sunday.

Slightly cooler, but still unseasonal, temperatures are expected for the start of the week on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible as well with blustery south winds. A strong cold front will pass through the region Monday night, drastically dropping temperatures back into the 30s on Tuesday.

Much colder weather is on tap for Tuesday and much of the upcoming week, falling back below normal in the mid 30s to low 40s. Additional rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with the possibility of a few snow showers mixing in as well. Minor snow accumulation, upwards of half of an inch, is possible.

Sunshine returns to the region on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is possible Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s. Saturday could see another chance of rain and snow showers with highs in the low 40s.