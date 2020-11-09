A mixed bag of precip types likely Tuesday

As a cold front approaches the region tonight, expect scattered showers to continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. The cold front won't push through until Tuesday morning, so temperatures will stay in the mid-30s tonight.

However, once the front does move through we'll transition from a rain/snow mix to snow. Temperatures will begin to drop near the freezing point during the later morning and afternoon, but be cautious during your commute to work as roads could be slippery.

Temperatures will continue to drop behind the cold front during the evening, causing a shift to mostly snow showers for the rest of the night. Be especially careful during your evening commute, as roads will likely be slick and conditions worsening as temperatures grow cooler.

Snowfall accumulations won't be very significant, less than an inch expected widespread. However, rainfall accumulations could be around an inch or two overnight tonight (again, possibly making for an icy morning commute).

Temperatures will stay more November-like for the remainder of the week: highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wet conditions will be sticking around as well: additional chances on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Thankfully temperatures look to be warm enough for the rest of the week to keep the more snow chances out of the forecast.