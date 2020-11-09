COUNTERING THE SURGE: Could COVID-19 restrictions be in Rochester’s future?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- This past week has proven COVID-19 isn't just happening "somewhere in the country." It's happening here: in the Med City.

"This virus doesn't care where you live or who you are," Olmsted County Director of Public Health Graham Briggs said. "It's spread to the point in our community where it's spread to everyone."

Monday morning, Rochester's COVID-19 Risk Dial spiked into the red, or severe, risk zone.

"We are, for the next few weeks, at a crisis point here in the community," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. "In order to keep our hospitals from overflowing, we really need to rethink our activities."

This crisis point, if not turned around, could result in new restrictions. Norton plans to meet with the city's Emergency Operations Policy Committee on Tuesday to discuss options.

"It wouldn't be because we want to, but because we feel we have to," Norton said.

One idea Norton posed, a city curfew; to help discourage folks from staying out of bars late at night. Depending what happens, these policies could be coming in the next coming days. That is, if Gov. Tim Walz doesn't beat the city to it. He's expected to announce "targeted" COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

"If we don't do the things that we know mitigate the spread, like masking, socially distancing, staying home when you're sick and testing, we know that this is absolutely the outcome of where we will end up," Walz told reporters after an announcement in testing capacity Monday.

In the meantime, some are countering the COVID-19 case surge in their own ways. Mayo Clinic is now restricting visitors. Some restaurants, announcing on social media a temporary take-out or curb side only.

Monday morning Canadian Honker reopened its seating, after a weekend of take out only. It was in extraordinary caution after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's very stressful, but once again it's not new in 2020," Powers Ventures Vice President Nick Powers said. Powers Ventures owns Canadian Honker.

"Being that we are across the street from Saint Marys, that played a massive part in our decision on what to do this weekend," Powers said. "It's very important for us to know that the staff at Mayo Clinic, including the patients too, have confidence that we are going to be safe here."

While Powers says he can't predict the future in what these "targeted" restrictions could be, he feels more prepared after what happened in March.

"One thing we've learned with 2020 is that there's no forecasting," he said. "There's no looking even a week ahead. You deal with what you have today. You focus on the precautions, the safety."

That future is currently pending.

"We have a community of health care workers to protect as well as visitors to the hospital," Norton said. "So, it really is about looking at all of those aspects of COVID and making a decision that's right for our community."

Pending, but ultimetly in the hands of it's victims.

"Really, it's the community that has the power and the ability to contain this," Briggs said. "The next four to six weeks in the community will be determined by the decisions that our residents make. And we really need the publics helps right now to help contain this and limit the pain that too many people have gone through in this country."

While the time to act is now, Briggs feels hope. Especially after hearing news of a progressed vaccine trial.

"We know everybody's fatigued and sick of this and wants to get back to some normalcy," he continued. "It's important I think if we ask people that if we bear down for a little bit longer, it's starting to look realistic that we're just a number of weeks away from getting the first dose of vaccines to Olmsted County residents."

"We're going to start winning some of these battles that we are having to go through," he said. "There's an end coming. There's a light at the end of the tunnel. And we just gotta bear down and get there."