Hy-Vee stockpiling supplies to prepare for bulk shopping if COVID-19 cases surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Minnesota reached 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That number is the most the state has seen in one day. The virus surge reminds shoppers how popular store items like toilet paper, disinfectants, and hand sanitizers were sold out at the beginning of the pandemic in spring.

"Our distribution centers began stockpiling supplies in the fall with an anticipation of a potential spike. So some stores are beginning to limit certain products," said Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee Strategic Communications Director. "So that we can sustain and make sure we have all products for all of our customers and provide the best service for our customers. And to eliminate any potential hoarding."

She said she doesn't see the stores being at risk of selling out of certain items. However, some Hy-Vee shoppers are prepared for that issue.

"It has crossed my mind I think the word is out there that there is going to be another somewhat of a lockdown. So hopefully, people are less panicked this time, and have a little more chance to know what's ahead," said Sarah Clausen.

Another shopper, Jason Thiesse, said Hy-Vee was one of the stores he had luck with when it came to finding products that were sold out at other places. Thiesse said he doesn't feel the urge to "freak out."

"I don't think I am going to overly go and bulk.[Last time] I probably bought more in bulk right away and poorly planned and some of the food didn't get used. So I think I am going to learn from my mistake and not buy in bulk this time and waist as much," he said.

At the end of October, Hy-Vee added a new cleaning system called the Sterile Cart to increase its health precaution measures.

"It's like a carwash for shopping carts and it utilizes a highly effective hospital-grade disinfectant that sanitizes the complete cart," Buzynski said.

So far, the machine is at 200 of Hy-Vee's 275 stores.

"I appreciate that they have the cleaning cart machine. I will say that I will still grab a sanitizing wipe and wipe it down. But yes, I think all the extra measures they are taking are much appreciated," Clausen said.

Also to help combat the pandemic surge, the West Circle Drive and Crossroads Drive Hy-Vee locations in Rochester are offering free COVID-19 testing.

RELATED STORY: COUNTERING THE SURGE: Could COVID-19 restrictions be in Rochester’s future?