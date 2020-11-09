Walz announces new COVID-19 testing sites as positivity rate reaches record high

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — Gov. Tim Walz announced that more than a dozen new COVID-19 testing sites will open across Minnesota in the next two weeks, as daily case counts have increased significantly in the state.

Walz made the announcement on Monday at the new saliva testing site at the Minneapolis Convention Center. He said all the new sites will offer free testing. Testing will also be available to anyone who wants it, whether they are symptomatic or not, and does not require insurance, he added.

Walz said the expansion includes 11 sites operated by the Minnesota National Guard, which are set to open on Monday, Nov. 16. They will offer a combination of saliva and nasal PCR tests, according to a news release from the governor.

“Over the last week, Minnesotans saw our COVID-19 positivity rate climb higher than ever before,” Walz said in a news release. “We have entered a dangerous phase of this pandemic, and our testing strategy is key to controlling the spread. So many people are spreading the virus before they know they have it. That’s why we’ve seen great demand for testing across the state, and today’s announcement brings us closer to getting the virus under control.”

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,924 COVID-19 cases, a single-day high for the state.

“The rate of case growth we are seeing is very concerning,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release. “Ultimately, our goal is to get out there, do as much testing as we can—with case investigation, contact tracing, and the necessary isolation—to stop this disease from spreading. Growing and diversifying our testing options in combination with all Minnesotans doing their part to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash their hands, avoid large gatherings, and stay home when sick is what will help us turn things around in our state.”

The state is also set to open its ninth saliva testing site on Thursday, the news release said, at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Testing will reportedly take place in Terminal 1, Level 2 of the Blue Ramp in the former rental car service-counter area. Anyone who comes to get tested will be given a free voucher for parking. The testing site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The state plans to open more saliva testing sites in the metro and plans to make the mail order program available statewide. The saliva tests will be sent to the lab in Oakdale, and results are available within 24 to 48 hours, Walz said. Nasal swab tests will be tested through Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, and those results are available within two to three days, he said.

“We need all Minnesotans to come together and remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 as we prepare for a long winter ahead,” Walz said.

Find more information on how and where to receive a COVID-19 test here.