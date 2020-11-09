Walz to convene special session Thursday, intends to extend COVID-19 peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to convene a special session of the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday with the goal of extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

Walz made the announcement in a news release on Monday. The governor said he intends to extend the peacetime emergency by another 30 days “to ensure that the state can continue to quickly respond to the pandemic.” He initially declared a peacetime emergency in response to the pandemic in March.

“This is a dangerous phase of this pandemic. We’re in the midst of a surge in case positivity and hospitalizations,” Walz said in a news release. “Extending the Peacetime Emergency will help ensure we have the tools we need to respond quickly to protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being.”

He added that the peacetime emergency is consistent with the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump and the emergencies in effect in 48 states.

The announcement also comes after Walz announced the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the state with more than a dozen new testing sites set to open in the coming weeks.

Minnesota has seen a rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with a record single-day high set on Sunday of 5,924 COVID-19 cases.

“We are still in an emergency, and it’s getting more urgent,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “With positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising, we have to be prepared to protect Minnesotans over this long winter.”