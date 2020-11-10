Austin man makes history as first refugee elected to city council

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX47) — A refugee from Ethiopia has made history as he has become the first person of color, first refugee and first immigrant to be elected to Austin’s city council.

Oballa Oballa came to the United States in 2013 as a refugee from Ethiopia. As a child in 2003, he saw widespread genocide, and several of his family members were murdered. He said he saw some things he will never get out of his head.

“I remember seeing bodies everywhere,” he said. “I still see flashes. It was horrible. Everything was burned down. A lot of my relatives were killed that day. On December 13, 2003, 424 people were killed. The government targeted my tribe.”

After fleeing Ethiopia, he spent 10 years in a refugee camp in Kenya. Then, in 2013, at the age of 20, he arrived in the United States.

He said coming to the United States motivated him to make a better life for himself and his mother. He knew if he was going to do that, he needed to figure out a way to go to school and get a job.

With determination, he joined Job Corps and completed community college. He made his way to Austin and got a job at the Mayo Clinic location there.

He said he is so thankful for the opportunities the country has given him, so he wanted to give back and serve the community that has done so much for him.

A few years ago, he walked into the office of the Austin mayor and told him he wanted to help.

“He was shocked,” Oballa said. “He said that he’d never had an immigrant come to his office and ask what they can do to help. I told him well, the history is different now. We are changing the history of Austin.”

Oballa routinely helped out at the senior center, started the first food pantry at Riverland College, and regularly attended city council meetings.

The mayor eventually suggested that he run for elected office, but Oballa reminded him that he wasn’t a United States citizen. With the same drive he used in his other ventures, he became a citizen last year. He announced his run for Austin City Council back in May.

“There’s this quote from one of the American presidents, JFK,” Oballa said. “And always, I remember through my head when he said, ‘ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.’ I’m a refugee, and this country has done so much for me, especially in Austin. I am not going to put another burden on Austin. The only thing I can do is ask the community of Austin what can I do for them.”

Oballa said his first priorities as a city council member are developing a plan to fight community food insecurity. He also wanted to help develop more affordable housing and daycare. In addition to his new role and working at Mayo Clinic, he’s working on getting his bachelor’s degree. He’s also a brand new father to a baby girl.

“I’m a proud American citizen,” Oballa said. “Anyone can achieve the American dream if they just work hard.”