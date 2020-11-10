MANAGING THE SPREAD: Mayo Clinic prepares for continued increase in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Minnesota is seeing a huge jump in COVID-19 cases which means more people are requiring hospitalization.

Even more concerning than the amount of cases is the increasing positivity rate, which is now more than 10 percent.

The uncontrolled spread of the virus continues to strain healthcare resources, including at Mayo Clinic.

"We have seen an escalation over the last couple of weeks of patients needing to be hospitalized with COVID 19. The last two weeks is when we've seen this huge surge in Rochester," said Dr. Amy Williams, Mayo Clinic medical director of hospital operations.

Minnesota is increasing testing capacity. However, the question of hospital capacity depends on three things: supplies, staffing and space.

"My biggest concern is staffing," Williams said. "My biggest concern is that our communities will not stay safe."

Gov. Walz's new restrictions are only a part of what's needed to help the health care system.

"I think it's a huge step. It's an absolute huge step but if you go to a small gathering, you have to be masked and have social distancing," Williams said. "It is incredibly important and of course good hand hygiene."

If Mayo runs out of supplies, staffing or space, contingency plans will have to be used.

"You heard of the setting up of tents in parking lots that happened in previous surges. That would be a contingency situation," Williams said. "We are not there in this moment."

Yet Mayo is struggling with staffing. Around a thousand of its employees across the Midwest are missing work for various reasons.

"It could be caring for a family member that has COVID. It could be on quarantine because of being exposed in the community. It could be that the staff member actually has COVID," said Williams. "Greater than 93 percent of the COVID exposures for our staff are in the community."

Due to staffing issues, Mayo has decreased elective surgeries by a small percentage. Nonetheless, people who have emerging or worsening symptoms for any illness or condition should seek medical attention and not put off care.