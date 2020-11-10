Minnesota reports 4,906 more COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 4,906 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Fifty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 189,681 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 16,431 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 1,567 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

Health officials said 153,347 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

The Department reported 34,044 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,179,872. MDH said about 2,032,318 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Tuesday’s update that 23 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Nine of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,698 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 1,860 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 11,933 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,996 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to announce next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19.