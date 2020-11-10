Rain turns to snow tonight, then a quiet Wednesday

As of 3:30 this afternoon, we're starting to see some mixing of snow and rain to the north of I-90, with mostly rainfall to the south of I-90. A large swath of snow to the west will continue to move eastward as our temperatures cool down this evening.

So far, areas have seen up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation, especially in the Albert Lea area and to the west of there. We could continue to see some accumulating ice in the next few hours before we switch over to mostly snowfall.

Temperatures should cool down past the freezing point by about 5-6 p.m., just in time for evening rush hour. If you are going to be on the roads tonight, plan for some extra time and take it slow especially on overpasses that could be cooler than other roadways.

We're still looking at an inch or less of snow through Albert Lea, Austin, Rochester, and Winona. Some higher amounts near 2 inches are possible the further northwest you are, like into Owatonna and Red Wing. Snow will last through about 10 p.m. tonight.

Things quiet down for Wednesday, and warm up a bit. Highs will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies, though winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. We do have another chance for rain, and possibly a bit of snow, on Thursday.