RESTRICTIONS REACTION: Local bar owner says ‘it’s not looking good’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- The latest restrictions for bars and restaurants are being met with sadness.

The guidelines are not shocking for the service industry, but they are concerning with many establishments closing for good already due to pandemic restrictions.

Dooley's Pub Owner Tory Runkle

Dooley's Pub Owner Tory Runkle said while he understands the safety precautions being taken, he thinks it should be up to local officials.

"A lot of the bars can do it themselves and restaurants. If you have an open line of communication," Runkle said.

Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Tony Chesak, said the latest restrictions came as a surprise as he was not a part of the conversation like he normally is.

"In the hospitality industry, we are highly regulated. We understand how to keep people healthy and safe," Chesak said. "Rather than chopping off 10 as a bit of the witching hour if you will, what can we do to change that narrative?"

Beyond not being a part of the conversation, both men say the new rules are an attack on the hospitality industry.

"We are being targeted because we are the only industry that is being dialed back at this point,"Chesak said. "Obviously we are being picked on and targeted. I think everybody knows that by now. It's such old news at this point that I'm just used to or we're used to it," Runkle said.

They're also concerned about the long-long term effects of the latest restrictions.

"There is no foreseeable future for any sorta of economic relief package for any bars and restaurants in Minnesota currently right now," Chesak said.

Runkle added that his pub will pinch pennies hoping to make ends meet.