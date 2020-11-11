A sunny Veterans Day; still some rain and snow chances later this week

Cool sunshine today

High pressure is quickly building into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought an icy, sloppy mess to the area on Tuesday. While the rainfall was certainly beneficial, the icy aspect of that cold November rain made for a few headaches across the entire region even though most of the ice accumulation was on elevated surfaces on not on most roads and highways. Rochester's two-day rainfall total was 1.89 inches officially, all but eliminating the year-long precipitation deficit which now stands at 0.15 inches.

Sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze that will develop in the midday and early afternoon hours will help temperatures warm quickly to the lower 40s today which is only a few degrees below the seasonal average. Southwest winds will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour during the day, adding a slight chill to the air.

Thursday snow showers

A weak, clipper-type storm system will thicken our clouds Thursday with a few narrow bands of light snow or snow showers possible from noon to sunset. A few sprinkles will mix in as well during those afternoon hours as temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s to go with a brisk northwest breeze. At this point, we're looking at just a thin coating of snow tomorrow, mainly in the quarter-inch range.

Friday sunshine

Another round of high pressure will slide in for Friday with cool sunshine in store for our area. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s Friday afternoon with a light south breeze.

Weekend showers

A storm system will move in for Saturday, bringing light rain that may mix with snow initially late Saturday morning before becoming all rain for the remainder of the day. With brisk south winds, afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

We'll enjoy occasional sunshine and clouds Sunday with a chilly west breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the lower 40s.

A sunny week is ahead

High pressure will settle into the region early next week, bringing some dry, seasonably cool weather to the area. Slightly warmer air will build in later in the upcoming week under that stagnant sunshine. High temperatures will warm from the upper 30s to the 40s and lower 50s by the end of the week.

Here is your morning weather update fron Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: