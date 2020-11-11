New monument in St. Charles pays tribute to Purple Heart recipients

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (FOX47) — The city of St. Charles unveiled a brand new monument on Wednesday to honor those veterans who have earned a Purple Heart.

A Purple Heart is given to servicemembers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

The monument is about six feet tall, and is made of Minnesota granite. It was designed and created by local sculptor Kyle Larson.

The St. Charles Vets Memorial, where the monument now is, was completed in August of 2019.

“I think it's a reminder, especially for coming generations, that people have served their country for a long, long time, and it's a work in progress," said Ken Bloom, the veterans memorial chairman. "The United States is still a work in progress, but I think it's worth the sacrifices that have been made. But it would not be worth forgetting those sacrifices."

More than 50 people were in attendance at the veterans memorial in the downtown area of the city to witness the unveiling.

The monument was christened with an honor guard gun salute. Ninety-two-year-old Air Force veteran Les Fields played taps on his bugle as people looked on. Fields was a large donor to the project.

It took 10 months to raise $20,000 needed to complete the project.

“We have a lot of support here,” Bloom said.

St. Charles is recognized as a Purple Heart Community, which means it gives special recognition to those who have earned that honor.