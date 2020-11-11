Rochester veteran facing cancer honored by VFW

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Retired Marine Gary Gruhl received a special honor this Veteran's day. On Wednesday, the Rochester VFW presented him with a flag display and gifted him various trinkets to thank him for his service.

Gary, who served in the Vietnam war, is now facing cancer. His wife Candice said she didn't want to wait until his funeral to pay him tribute.

"I just thought it would be really really nice if they could come and honor him while he could enjoy it," she said.

So, Candice called up the VFW and asked them to perform a ceremony for her husband.

"I was surprised," Gary said. "I knew something was going on, but I didn't know what. I don't know how she puts these things together for me."

David Rowlands, a VFW member who helped honor Gary, said it's important to pay tribute to all those who served.

"We've all done our duty as veterans," he said. "And we respect everybody for that."

For veterans like Gary, memories of war leave a lasting impact.

"We lost a lot of people," he said, tearing up. "It's always hard to talk about. Sometimes we wondered why we were there and if we were doing any good. Hopefully the world will eventually figure it out, so we don't have to go kill people anymore."