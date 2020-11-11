Sheriff: Two bodies found in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX47) — No foul play is suspected after two bodies were found in Mower County on Tuesday.

The first was discovered in rural Austin around 7 a.m. in the area of 572nd Avenue and County Road 45, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

Another body was found around 3 p.m. in the Grand Meadow area. That was in the 69,000 Block of 260th Street.

There are no immediate indications of foul play for either death, the Sheriff’s Office said. There is also no concern for public safety.