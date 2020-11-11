Skip to Content

Veterans can pick up free breakfast at Hy-Vee

7:52 am Top Stories

(FOX47) — It might look different than in years past, but Hy-Vee’s annual breakfast for veterans is still happening this year.

This time around, it will be a free, drive-thru breakfast.

On Wednesday morning, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store’s parking lot.

Hy-Vee said you should contact your local store for the hours when meals will be passed out.

Veterans will also get 15% off their groceries when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday.

The grocery store plans to serve more than 90,000 meals at more than 250 stores across the country.

