CHASING THE VIRUS: Minnesota testing efforts hope to slow increased spread

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Thursday saw another record breaking day for the pandemic in Minnesota, this time for new cases statewide.

With 7,228 new COVID cases across Minnesota, the statewide effort to ramp up testing cannot come soon enough.

Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced 10 more testing locations that will be going up around the state. The sites will be for nasal testing and be run at armories across Minnesota including in Albert Lea, Fairmont and Inver Grove Heights.

In Rochester, there will also be changes to drive through sites as the Med City experiences record highs for testing this week and prepares for colder weather.

"We've had excellent access to testing pretty much since day one," said Daniel Jensen, Olmsted County emergency operations chief.

For many places in Minnesota, that is not the case. The state announced the 9th and 10th free saliva testing facilities at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and in Burnsville to try to help give equal access.

That's not the only update for testing at MSP.

"Starting today, we have mail order saliva testing for every Minnesota resident," said Dan Huff, MDH assistant coordinator. "It is really important that all of us in Minnesota take advantage of these many testing opportunities."

Huff recommends everyone between the ages of 18 and 35 get tested.

"The reason is you're young and healthy and while you may be asymptomatic, you can spread it to other people. It's really important," Huff said. "If you're coming home from college or for the holidays, get tested before you come home."

You should get tested whether you have symptoms or not.

"The lines are long and the wait times can be long as well," said Kari Etrheim, Olmsted County Public Health communications coordinator. "Every one of these system are experiencing overload and delays."

The Graham Park site in Rochester conducted a record number of tests Monday and has been averaging more than 1,200 a day all week long.

While Minnesota's positivity rate has now climbing to more than 20 percent, Olmsted County's is slightly lower at 14.6 percent.

"But we were running at 4 to 5 percent for the entire summer and up until a couple weeks ago," said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Public Health director.

With 69 new cases in Olmsted county Thursday, contact tracing is getting even harder to do.

"The virus right now is running faster than we are," Briggs admits. "We're trying to keep up with it."

Saturday will be the last day for this Graham Park site before testing moves indoors.

To keep the same capacity but also follow health guidelines, there will be two testing locations. OMC patients will go to the Fast Care North Location on Elton Hills Drive. Mayo patients will go to the 41st Street Testing Center.