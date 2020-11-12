FRONTLINE WORKERS: As COVID-19 cases increase, RPD has a contingency plan in place if officers fall ill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- As we continue to hear about COVID-19 cases increasing in Minnesota, front line workers are at higher risk of contracting the virus while still doing their job.

Following reports of an outbreak in the Duluth Police Department, KTTC checked with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) about if it has a contingency plan in place.

RPD Community Action Team Lt. John Turk said there's ways officers can ensure safety for themselves and others.

"The officers know that they may change their approach to a vehicle, might increase their distance back from the driver so long as they can communicate effectively with them," Turk said.

While RPD is not seeing a spike in cases like police in Duluth, Lt. Turk said they are seeing more frequent cases.

"I would say right now it's more along the lines of maybe cases per week," Lt. Turk said. "Before it was maybe a month but now it's more like one to two cases per week that we are starting to see."

However, Turk said those cases aren't being traced back to calls officers respond to, instead he believes it's due to community transmission.

He adds that as of right now the department is not concerned about staffing levels, but a plan is in place if the situation worsens.

"Normally functions out on the street is managed by our patrol division, but we can incorporate members of the department back from investigative, training and other specialty divisions," Turk said.

Lastly, he wants to remind people that officers are here to help whenever you call.