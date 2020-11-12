GOP-led MN Senate votes DFLer as new president

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — In what some might consider an unusual move, the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate voted to install a DFL senator as its president.

Sen. David Tomassoni, (DFL) Chisholm, now takes over for Sen. Jeremy Miller, (R) Winona.

“While I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue serving as president of the Minnesota Senate during the next legislative session, today I am excited to support my friend and colleague, Senator David Tomassoni, with this honor. He has had a long and distinguished career representing northern Minnesota communities, and I’m confident he will serve the office, the Senate, and Minnesotans with dignity and respect.” Sen. Jeremy Miller, (R) Winona

While this might seem odd at first, it’s actually a move to protect the slim Republican majority in the State Senate.

When former U.S. Senator Al Franken resigned in 2018, then Gov. Mark Dayton appointed his then Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to serve in Franken’s seat to represent the state in Washington.

That lead to Michelle Fischbach eventually ascending to the office of lieutenant governor. She was Senate president at the time and with her new office, the GOP temporarily lost its one-seat majority in that chamber.

GOP state senators are looking to avoid a similar issue should U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar be appointed to a role with President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. If that happens, there’s speculation current Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan could be appointed to Klobuchar’s seat.

Should the currently reported election results hold, the GOP would hold a 34-33 seat majority in the State Senate heading in to the 2021 legislative session.