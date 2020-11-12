Graham Park drive-thru testing site to close, new sites opening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- As the weather gets cooler, changes are coming to where COVID-19 testing will take place in Rochester.

The last day of COVID-19 testing at the Graham Park will be Saturday, according to a news release from Olmsted County Public Health Services.

Olmsted Medical Center patients will now be seen at the FastCare North location on Elton Hills Drive. Click here for more information on the new testing location.

Mayo Clinic patients will be tested at the 41st St. Testing Center, located at 3033 41st St. NW on the first floor. Patients are required to remain in their vehicle and check in for their appointment on their phone. Patients will receive a text or call when they can be seen and can then walk into the building to be tested. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.