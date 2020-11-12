JUST IN: Lourdes High School cancels class for the remainder of week, activities postponed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Rochester Catholic Schools canceled all in-person and online classes at Lourdes High School for Thursday and Friday, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

All extracurricular classes for seventh through 12th grades will be postponed until further notice.

According to Rochester Catholic Schools, all other RCS campuses will remain in session.

The district is planning to communicate a return to school plan to RCS families and students in the “near future.”

“The health and safety of our students, teachers and staff is our top priority, and we remain committed to providing a safe learning environment throughout our system,” Rochester Catholic Schools said in a statement to Fox 47. “We are working closely with Olmsted County Public Health to provide guidance.”

The Lourdes High School cancellations include Thursday’s varsity football game in Chatfield and Friday’s volleyball games in Lake City.

“We will make determinations on future events and practices once we have more details,” RCS said.