Olmsted County seeing an increase in improper recycling

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- National Recycling Day is Sunday, and it may be a good time to revaluate your recycling practices.

Recycling is critical to a healthy environment, and it has a large presence in Olmsted County.

Lately, though, the county and cities nationwide have seen an increase in people putting unapproved items in their recycling bins. Unapproved items are detrimental to recycling center operations, contaminating other recyclables.

"A lot of people think they are doing a good deed with recycling, which is great," Olmsted County Environmental Resources Communication Specialist Anthony Wittmer said. "But some people are putting things in recycling that shouldn't be recycled, and that's causing problems."

Wittmer said things like plastic bags, Christmas lights and wire hangers should go into the garbage. Unapproved items can also damage recycling equipment. He said they also see things like dirty diapers and greasy pizza boxes in recycling carts.

"It makes it very difficult to sort," Wittmer said. "Garbage has a place and a lot of it goes to the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility where it gets burned to make steam and electricity."

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will vote on proposed changes to the county's waste management ordinances on Nov. 17. One change could include fines for improper recycling.

Olmsted County Environmental Resources has an educational chart that serves as a guide to proper recycling.