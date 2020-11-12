Snow showers today; rain possible this weekend

Light snow this afternoon

A weak storm system moving through the region is bringing clouds to the area with a chance for some light afternoon snow. Expect increasing cloud cover early today with light snow then developing in the early afternoon hours. A few sprinkles will mix with the snow at first, but the majority of the precipitation we're expecting will be of the wintry variety. Expect up to an inch of snowfall between noon and 5 PM with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s and a slight northwest breeze.