CANCELLATIONS: Local youth hockey is up in the air

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- As Rochester Public Schools moves to distance learning, Tuesday will also be the last day for fall activities including sports.

KTTC learned non-school related activities are being impacted as well.

City operated recreational facilities are closing as of Saturday night leaving organizations like the Rochester Youth Hockey Association (RYHA) without a place to play.

RYHA President Tom Graham said the situation is still fluid and his organization is working on next steps.

"At this time we are going to continue to monitor, but we are keeping the association open. We are making changes in practice plan and how players and families can enter the rink," Graham said.

The association does have games scheduled for the weekend.