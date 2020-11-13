Cool weekend with a chance for rain

This weekend we'll continue with the cooler-than-average trend in temperatures that we've been seeing this past week. A weak cold front will move through Saturday evening that will help drop our temperatures even more for Sunday.

That cold front will bring us scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours. Once the front passes through, our temperatures will begin to cool near the freeze line around 8-9 p.m, which could cause rain to mix with a bit of sleet or snow.

Even though accumulations are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, be aware of possible icy spots on the roads Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures will stay below average through the beginning of the week, a little up and down between the low 40s and low 30s. We'll finally see some warm air move into the region by the end of the week, bringing temperatures close to the 50s! So far, Saturday looks to be our only rain chance in the forecast.