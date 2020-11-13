Minnesota reports 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,552 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 46 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Thirty-three of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,839 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 1,954 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Friday’s update that another 5,552 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Forty-four of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 207,339 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 17,084 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 161,756 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated. Health officials said 2,251 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

State health officials also reported 51,241 more COVID-19 tests in Friday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,304,436. MDH said about 2,093,262 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 12,644 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,119 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.