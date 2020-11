ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Minnesota State Sen. David Senjem is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

Senjem represents District 25, which includes parts of Dodge and Olmsted counties. Senjem confirmed to Fox 47 that he tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday and said he is told he will be quarantining for a few more days.

He said his symptoms have been mild so far.