Rochester adjusts city services to mitigate COVID-19 community spread

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Due to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the community, the City of Rochester is reducing in-person city services and closing recreation facilities.

In an announcement Friday afternoon, the city says residents are urged to use phone-based or virtual resources, and forgo in-person meetings as much as possible.

It means there will be limited transactional services at city hall and appointments will also be required for meetings with Administration, Attorneys Office, City Clerk/Licensing, City Council, Civic Music, Finance/IT, Fire Administration, Human Resources, Mayor’s Office and Park & Recreation.

Other changes include:

Activities at city-operated recreational facilities, including Graham Arena, the Rochester Recreation Center and the National Volleyball Center, will be paused from Sunday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Nov. 30.

The Records Office at Rochester Police Department’s North Service Station is closed.

Internet Service is no longer available at Rochester Public Library until further notice.

For a detailed list of changes in Rochester, click here.