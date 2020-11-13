U of M’s Dr. Osterholm calls for national standard in handling coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 47) — Minnesota is working to get a handle on the pandemic as we continue to wait for a successful coronavirus vaccine to be developed.

Meanwhile, University of Minnesota’s Dr. Michael Osterholm, who was recently appointed to Biden’s coronavirus task force, is calling for a national approach to handling the virus.

Osterholm spoke along side Gov. Tim Walz and Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm during Friday’s COVID-19 media briefing. He made sure to note he was speaking on his own behalf and not as someone on the Biden coronavirus task force.

Osterholm said there has been an absence of leadership for federal support he says we need during this time.

He recently spoke with four governors asking to better organize a national response. That response would be coordinated among the 50 states and also provide the support needed to keep schools open, to keep small and medium sized business afloat, control COVID-19 transmission in our communities, and allow for more efficiency when working from home or going back to work.

“We need national standards,” Osterholm said. “One of the problems we have right now, is that we have 50 governors who all have been left to their own to come up with the recommendations for what to do. I feel very confident that our governor is making the very best of recommendations of what can be done, but at the same time, I just want to say whether it’s mask mandates, it’s whatever, we need a national standard.”