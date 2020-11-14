Minnesota GOP and DFL senators squabble over COVID-19 exposure to senate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Minnesota State DFLer's claim the GOP senate concealed Sen. David Senjem's COVID diagnosis and endangered folks attending Thursday's Special Legislative Session.

Senjem, who represents District 25, which includes part of Dodge and Olmsted counites, confirmed to FOX 47 that he tested positive for the virus last Sunday.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin demanded an explanation from his Republican colleagues Saturday morning.

"Minnesota Senate Republicans’ decision to cover up a COVID-19 outbreak within their ranks immediately before a special legislative session is a genuinely stunning failure of basic human decency that could land people in the hospital or worse. Paul Gazelka and Senate Republicans owe their DFL colleagues and the non-partisan staff at the Minnesota capitol an immediate explanation for why they decided to needlessly put people in harm’s way," Martin wrote in the statement. “If Paul Gazelka had a shred of decency left in him, he would apologize for allowing his caucus to potentially expose their colleagues to a lethal pandemic and take action to ensure something like this never happens again.”

Minnesota GOP members later released a memo outlining actions and a timeline regarding Senjem's infection.

"It has been misconstrued for political purposes that we only notified our members and staff," read the memo. "The only people in close, prolonged contact with COVID-positive GOP Senators, were GOP Senators and some GOP staff."

The timeline states that Sen. Senjem alerted the Republican caucus he had tested positive Monday, Nov. 9. According the the press release, all members who had been in contact with the positive case were alerted Tuesday, Nov. 10. All exposed were asked to stay home out of an abundance of caution.

During an in-person Republican caucus meeting at the Minnesota Senate Building on Nov. 5, a DFL senator entered the room, but was immediately asked to leave. According to the press release, no other members from the DFL were in attendance and very few GOP staff were in the building. Thursday's meeting was held in a similar fashion.

"Special Session on Thursday, Nov 12th, was conducted with the same precautions and policies put in place months ago: masks when not speaking, socially distant seating, and many members from both caucuses choose to participate remotely," reads the memo. "In total, 11 members and 1 staff from the GOP caucus were in attendance. No GOP member or staff with a positive COVID test or symptoms attended session. CDC and MDH guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID were utilized while we conducted the essential business of government."